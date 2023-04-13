Main and Bristol (2022)

Dan McIlroy and the McIlroy family dog were nearly struck by a motorist turning through a red light at the above intersection in an incident witnessed by City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and City Community Development Director Scott Kugler.

 File/City of Sun Prairie

Horror stories about near-death experiences with impaired or reckless drivers punctuated a traffic safety report that shows Sun Prairie is on a record pace for traffic collisions in 2023.

The report, provided to members of the city’s Public Safety Committee on April 11, demonstrated concerns that many Sun Prairie alders have reported from constituents that Sun Prairie is becoming unsafe for pedestrians and even for those operating motor vehicles at the speed limit.

