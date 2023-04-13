Horror stories about near-death experiences with impaired or reckless drivers punctuated a traffic safety report that shows Sun Prairie is on a record pace for traffic collisions in 2023.
The report, provided to members of the city’s Public Safety Committee on April 11, demonstrated concerns that many Sun Prairie alders have reported from constituents that Sun Prairie is becoming unsafe for pedestrians and even for those operating motor vehicles at the speed limit.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber from the Sun Prairie Police Department led a traffic safety discussion that showed Sun Prairie’s first quarter number of 133 crashes will set a record for the city during the past decade and result in more than 500 crashes citywide if the current pace continues.
Lefeber, who is the SPPD’s Traffic Officer, said he has asked each officer to spend 20 minutes per shift on traffic enforcement.
Chief Mike Steffes, who attended the meeting, has consistently asked for more patrol officers during his tenure because of turnover, injury or illness.
Lefeber said that even though areas of the city have been identified as Monthly Targeted Traffic Areas, and speed signs have forced motorists to pay at least momentary attention to their driving speeds, that if officers are not patrolling or stationed for enforcement, “they’re going to try to creep back into [reckless driving habits].”
A Smith’s Crossing resident who has lodged multiple complaints with the SPPD about the speed that Kobusssen School Bus drivers travel through his neighborhood related a March 27 story about an impaired motorist.
He was inside of his garage cleaning, and had his car parked next to the garage with the door down.
“All of a sudden, I heard a boom — it sounded like an explosion,” the man told the committee.
He emerged to find a male driver had collided with his parked vehicle and moved it an entire car length. The man inside was passed out, with all air bags deployed. Two children were near the crash.
While the police ruled out a citation due to a medical condition, the man said he was not concerned about that.
“If my car where it was parked that day saved those two children’s lives . . . things can be replaced, but people can’t. Lives can’t.”
“Main Street to me is a race track,” remarked Dan McIlroy, the husband of District 1 Alder and PSC Chair Terry McIlroy, who said he used to write down the license plates of cars who ran red lights at Bird and Main. “And it happens every day.”
But McIlroy shared a near-death experience that occurred at the Bristol and Main intersection where he was walking the family dog. After the light turned green, and the walk light was on to cross Bristol from the Flavors Wine Bar side of Bristol Street, McIlroy said he hesitated — and narrowly missed being struck by a car who ran a red light.
“And apparently I was very vocal about it when he went by me,” McIlroy said. The incident was witnessed by Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and City Community Development Director Scott Kugler.
McIlroy said he remembered when speeding on Main Street or elsewhere in town was not allowed.
He said he appreciated what the police do in Sun Prairie, but asked “if you could somehow do it better.”
At the conclusion of the discussion, solutions such as increased traffic cameras and patrol overtime dedicated to traffic enforcement were mentioned as solutions.
But Chair McIlroy drew the discussion to a close when she said she believed it was a discussion that was long past due.
Security Entry Ordinance coming January 1
Acting on a recommendation from Director of Building Inspection Brian Flannery, the committee voted to forward an ordinance requiring secure locked entry systems for multi-family apartment buildings with multiple dwellings that gain access from common entries. If given approval by the Sun Prairie City Council, the new ordinance would become effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Modeled upon an existing ordinance from the City of Madison, the new Sun Prairie ordinance requires all buildings with three or more dwelling units be equipped with a secure locking system with an approved self-closing device that is properly maintained at all times.
“There are some older properties with no secure entry system in place, and others that have locking systems on common entry doors, but they are not consistently maintained when broken, vandalized, or circumvented in some manner,” Flannery and Kugler wrote in a report to the committee.
The ordinance also requires each entry door to individual units be equipped with door viewers so residents can see into the hallway outside of their doors, and that all first-floor windows and sliding doors be equipped with approved ventilating locking systems, among other miscellaneous improvements. The ventilating locks would allow windows to be locked open at one inch and five inches for security while allowing for ventilation of the dwelling units.
Electric fire engine demonstration set for May 1
Before he departed the meeting, Fire and EMS Chief Chris Garrison said he would be inviting city officials to attend a May 1 demonstration of a fully electric fire engine at Station 2, located at the Westside Community Service Building at 2598 W. Main. Other chiefs from around the state will also be attending the demonstration, he said.