North Bird Street to be closed for 8 weeks

Area residents have expressed some frustration with the City of Sun Prairie for closing a portion of North Bird Street between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road (marked in red on the map) beginning Aug. 15. The eight-week closure to accommodate public improvements for the Heyday development at North Bird and Egre will detour traffic east (see area in green on the map) along Egre to Bristol and south to either Tower Drive or Stonehaven Drive.

 City of Sun Prairie

Area residents are displeased with the City of Sun Prairie for agreeing to close North Bird Street between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road for two months so construction and public improvements associated with the Heyday development may be completed before winter.

A flashing sign has warned residents and travelers through the area for about two weeks, but a recent Facebook post by the Sun Prairie Public Works Department about the closure has caused some negative reaction. That’s because the City of Sun Prairie already has a stretch of North Bristol Street/Highway N closed from Windsor Street/Highway 19 to Klubertanz Drive until at least Aug. 29.

