Have your taxes (including Homestead) prepared free of charge at the Richard Dilley Tax Center, a partnership with Dane County UW Extension, City of Madison, IRS, UW-Madison, and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center is now offering free tax preparation help via appointment through Dane County UW Extension, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Feb. 27.
The center is located at the UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713, and will be available through April 15.
The free tax help service is a function of Dane County’s UW Extension office, made possible in part by county government. The site exists as a place for Dane County residents to clear up any confusion they may have as they prepare to file their taxes and electronically file their tax returns for free.
The center seeks to serve low-income individuals and families, seniors, and/or people with disabilities.
All appointments are in-person with a certified, volunteer tax preparer who will prepare residents’ returns in their presence.
As a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, influenza, and/or RSV, masks must be worn at all times.
“Filing tax returns can be confusing and can leave many people wondering where they can turn for help,” said Parisi. “Through the Richard Dilley Tax Center, we aim to help Dane County residents navigate the process so they don’t miss out on a potential refund. Making sure people file for all the credits available to them can mean a few thousand extra dollars in their pockets.”
Several items have reverted to pre-COVID status including charitable contributions for non-itemizer, child tax credit, child & dependent care credit, and earned income credit.
Dane County UW Extension has been involved in the free tax preparation initiative since 2005 and is a primary partner for the free tax service. Other partners include the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, UW Madison South Partnership Office, City of Madison, and the IRS.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center is open Mondays and Saturdays from 9 a.m-3 p.m. and on Fridays from 1-5 p.m. The fastest, most efficient way to make an appointment is online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/rdtc2023#/
Individuals unable to register online may call 608-283-1261 to book an appointment. Phones are answered Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. excluding holidays.