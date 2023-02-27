The Richard Dilley Tax Center is now offering free tax preparation help via appointment through Dane County UW Extension, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Feb. 27.

The center is located at the UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713, and will be available through April 15.

Taxes

Have your taxes (including Homestead) prepared free of charge at the Richard Dilley Tax Center, a partnership with Dane County UW Extension, City of Madison, IRS, UW-Madison, and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Tags