Sun Prairie Utilities' Rick Wicklund, Utility Manager, advocated on behalf of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Utilities at the American Public Power Association’s 2023 Legislative Rally Feb. 28 – March 1 in Washington DC.

Wicklund met personally with Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, as well as Rep. Mark Pocan.

Rick Wicklund (2020)

