Sun Prairie Utilities' Rick Wicklund, Utility Manager, advocated on behalf of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Utilities at the American Public Power Association’s 2023 Legislative Rally Feb. 28 – March 1 in Washington DC.
Wicklund met personally with Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, as well as Rep. Mark Pocan.
“Meeting with our legislators is a valuable opportunity to talk about our community and the policies that impact it,” Wicklund said. “It was good to sit down and discuss topics that matter to us and to our legislators, such as keeping our power supply safe, reliable, and affordable.”
Wicklund advocated for the importance of considering energy affordability, reliability, and sustainability while debating any change to US energy policy, and ensuring Sun Prairie Utilities has equitable access to critical incentives for wind, solar, hydropower, and other carbon-free energy resources.
They also discussed keeping the energy grid safe from cyber attacks and alleviating the supply chain crisis affecting utilities across the nation. Lead times for purchasing utility equipment have more than tripled over the past 24 months and many new public power infrastructure projects have been delayed or canceled due to supply chain issues.
“Meeting with our legislators is always important,” said Joseph Owen, director of government affairs for WPPI Energy.
“We want to ensure national policymakers keep Sun Prairie Utilities’ customers in mind when they’re making legislative proposals in Washington, DC, because their decisions have real-life consequences in our local communities," Owen added. "We are fortunate to have a congressional delegation that listens to the voices of local communities and strives to help where they can.”
Member-owned, not-for-profit WPPI Energy, headquartered at 1425 Corporate Center Drive in the Sun Prairie Business Park, serves Sun Prairie Utilities and 50 other locally-owned electric utilities.