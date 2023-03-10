Rita Tubbs, the Bank of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie City Council’s female alders were all honored to receive proclamations in their honor during the Tuesday, March 6 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Tubbs received praise from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom, who recalled how Tubbs received a standing ovation from 350 professionals attending the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association conference after she received the WPRA Fellowship Award for her lifetime of contributing to recreation — including the Tom and Rita Tubbs Splashpad.

