Rita Tubbs, the Bank of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie City Council’s female alders were all honored to receive proclamations in their honor during the Tuesday, March 6 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Tubbs received praise from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom, who recalled how Tubbs received a standing ovation from 350 professionals attending the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association conference after she received the WPRA Fellowship Award for her lifetime of contributing to recreation — including the Tom and Rita Tubbs Splashpad.
“I barely got to finish what I was saying,” Grissom recalled. “And there was an enormous standing ovation in that room full of people. I’ve attended this event for 10 years — I’ve never seen that happen. It was really incredible. So it was just really cool to see and I’m so grateful that your impact spans even beyond Sun Prairie. As your dedication and love for the community has inspired, it will continue to inspire so many people. So I just want to say cheers to you. You’re one of a kind and Sun Prairie is so lucky to have you.”
Tubbs thanked Mayor Paul Esser for presenting the proclamation (see all three of the council proclamations with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com), but clarified that her reason for donating for the Splashpad, the Explore Children’s Museum and the Colonial Club was not for recognition.
“I really appreciate you doing this — I really didn’t expect this at all,” Tubbs told the council chambers containing a gallery full of people.
“I was giving out of my heart and not for any other reason other than to improve everything in Sun Prairie,” Tubbs said. “I just am so so grateful to both of you for this award. I think it’s very, very special.
“And I just share with you that Tom and I moved to Sun Prairie in January of 1957 — the population at that time was 2,835,” Tubbs said. “So if you can imagine that to now, it’s quite incomprehensible actually. And we both just absolutely loved this community. And we felt very, very blessed that we were able to raise our seven children here. We felt there was so much that the community had had to offer for literally every age and we were found it very, very rewarding.”
Earlier in the meeting, Bank of Sun Prairie President and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Kauffman gratefully accepted a proclamation honoring the bank during its 125th anniversary, in addition to praise from Esser.
“There is not an event that I go to that there are not multiple Bank of Sun Prairie people,” Esser told Kauffman. “You could have an organization where you hire a person and that’s your community person and that’s the only one we see. That isn’t true of the Bank is Sun Prairie,” the mayor added. “Those people are involved in everything that goes on in this city. And that is really significant. And I appreciate that so much — I’m so impressed when I see that.”
Kauffman praised Deb Krebs for keeping the bank so involved in the community, but also for great leadership during its 125 years of existence — including Tom and Rita Tubbs.
“We’re just very, very thankful for that. Our customers in the community and our business partners, you know, you mean the world to us. We’re a community bank — every every customer is important, every relationship is important,” Kauffman said. “And the partnerships that we have with the city and the mayor, we have a great partnership with the council, and some of my friends from the school district that are here here. We love all you guys to death because you guys help us understand where we can find our place in the community. And that’s not always easy to do.
“I mean, you guys are busy kind of doing your own thing,” Kauffman said. “So we’re just honored to be here for 125 years. We’re honored to be recognized by all of you. We look forward to the next 125 years and in the community as Bank of Sun Prairie. Thank you for your time this evening, and also thank you to my colleagues that took time out of their day to be here.”
Esser’s final proclamation was for Women’s History Month and for that, he asked the council’s three female alders — Terry McIlroy, Faustina Bohling and City Council President Maureen Crombie — to join him at the podium.
“You are representing all women in Sun Prairie,” Esser said. “Yeah, it’s a tall order. It is. It is but we couldn’t fit all the women in Sun Prairie here.”
All three thanked and congratulated strong female role models — some in history, some current and some in the future (watch the entire video on demand at ksun.tv). When they finished, Esser asked them — as is the custom with others receiving a proclamation — and asked them if they wanted to shake hands with their male colleagues on the city council.
“We’d be honored to,” one of the women said.
Shonas power upgrades contract OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Wastewater Treatment Plant Director Jeremy Cramer, alders approved a $350,000 contract for Shonas Lift Station Standby Power Improvements to NEXT Electric. Cramer wrote in his report that NEXT Electric submitted a responsive bid and is qualified and capable of performing the work. The bid form included a base bid material and equipment schedule where the bidders filled in equipment pricing for alternative providers of the major equipment on the project.
Two equipment alternates will be chosen after the contract is awarded via a change order which will reduce the overall cost of the project by $53,000 — bringing the project total to $297,500.