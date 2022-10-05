School funding among issues in 27th District Senate race

When state Sen. Jon Erpenbach announced he would not run for another term to represent the 27th District earlier this year, two candidates put their bid in for the seat.
Robert Relph, a Republican, is running for office the first time, and will face Dianne Hesselbein, the Democrat from Middleton who has served as the representative for the 79th Assembly District. The state Senate race is among several in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Robert Relph
A former Madison firefighter and safety and security coordinator for the Madison Metropolitan School District, Robert Relph said he is good at putting out fires, both literally and figuratively.
He said he has always been involved in public service and is currently the finance chair for the Dane County Republican Party.
Relph said he believed he could add value to the Legislature.
“I can sit down and have a coffee with anybody,” he said, adding he hopes to come up with plans and solutions with fellow legislators. His goal would be to “minimize the tug of war,” he said.
Relph cited three issues he would like to address: public safety, education and inflation. As the safety and security coordinator at East High School, Relph said he was able to minimize the gangs, violence and drugs. He advocates for police funding and giving law enforcement the tools to do their jobs.
Relph called Wisconsin a great state compared to others with higher crime rates.
“If we could put a border wall around Wisconsin and keep that kind of stuff around Wisconsin out, it would be nice to do,” Relph said.
Relph also praised the fire department and EMS in Waunakee, adding, “We need to make sure they have all the tools they need in order to do their jobs successfully.”
About education, Relph said he also supports providing teachers with the resources needed to teach effectively.
“Funding is a huge thing,” he added. “Giving school districts and the teachers resources they need to be able to do the job successfully is important.”
Funding for programs that teach students about the trades, allowing them to work right after graduation is also important, Relph said, as are extracurricular activities.
Many more students are attending private and parochial schools and are home schooling, Relph noted.
“I do believe the tax dollars should follow the student and I believe in school choice,” he added. “However, public schools need to thrive, and I think there are some ways we can do that in the Legislature.”
Relph’s father was a teacher with the Middleton Cross Plains School District. In schools today, Relph sees “too much of indoctrinating our kids with a political agenda and political thoughts,” he said.
Asked about reproductive rights, Relph described himself as pro life but agrees with an exception to the abortion ban if a mother’s life is in danger, he said.
“I do, however, feel that we need to provide resources for women’s health in the OB-GYN area,” Relph said.
Relph grew up on Madison’s East Side and attended La Follette High School. He currently lives in Cross Plains. More information is available at https://robertrelphforsenate.com.
Dianne Hesselbein
Dianne Hesselbein has represented the 79th Assembly District since 2012 and said she enjoys public service.
When Sen. Erpenbach announced his retirement, Hesselbein said she decided to “make the jump.”
Hesselbein’s priorities are supporting the state’s K-12 public school system, the university system and technical colleges, she said. She will advocate for Medicaid expansion to ensure health care is available, along with reproductive freedom and the environment, she said.
Asked what can be done to better support public education, Hesselbein noted that the Republicans have not kept their promise of two-thirds funding, and doing so would be “a great first step.”
“The last two years, we’ve tried to put more money into education, and every time it gets pulled back, which is terrible. Gov. Evers has tried to put, I think it was $600 million, more for Wisconsin K-12 schools, mental health programs, special education – especially after the pandemic,” Hesselbein said. But those efforts were shut down, she added.
Hesselbein would support tapping into the state’s rainy day fund to put toward K-12 education, she said.
“During this time after the pandemic, during the pandemic, if it’s raining in Wisconsin, it’s really coming down hard now and students deserve the best,” Hesselbein said.
Hesselbein has always supported Medicaid expansion and noted that former Vice President Mike Pence did so when he was governor of Indiana.
“A few years ago, Republicans left $1 billion on the table, and that goes to other states, like California and Indiana,” Hesselbein said, adding, “It’s not a blue state-red state issue.”
Hesselbein also supports enacting legislation to protect women’s reproductive freedom, and would abolish Wisconsin’s ban on abortions enacted prior to the Civil War.
“Women deserve the right to choose what to do with their own bodies,” she said, adding doctors are unsure how to proceed when a mother’s health is at risk.
Asked about the accomplishments during her time in office, Hesselbein said she was on a task force for Alzheimer’s and dementia that was able to pass 10 bills, three of which were signed into law by former Gov. Scott Walker to provide funding for education.
She has also served on the governor’s task force on student loan debt and is pleased with President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans, she said.
But what Hesselbein most enjoys about serving in the Legislature is helping people work through government agencies on matters like licensing, unemployment or small business grants, she said.
“It’s really about opening the door to government and helping people navigate it,” Hesselbein said.
Hesselbein was first elected to the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board in 2005 and 2008, then ran for the Dane County Board of Supervisors in 2008 before winning the 79th District Assembly seat in 2012. To learn more, visit https://www.dianneforwi.com.