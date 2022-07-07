A report of shots being fired and a gun in view July 6 ended up with juveniles receiving no citations, according to Sun Prairie Police Department Lt. Ryan Cox.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the 100 block of Covey Street and possibly that the person with the gun had moved to Lothe Street at 5:07 p.m.
The caller provided a description of the male who was holding the alleged weapon. Police made contact with a group of juveniles and detained them at gunpoint.
The juveniles admitted to throwing fireworks at each other — and those statements were corroborated by two witnesses, Cox said. Witnesses saw one of the juveniles holding a Roman candle. No guns were found in the possession of any juvenile and no firearms were found in the area, according to Cox.
No other witnesses reported seeing a firearm.
Officers contacted the juveniles’ parents and released them to their parents without any citations.
“I don’t want to speak for the sergeant last night because I wasn’t here but I imagine why they didn’t do any type of fireworks warnings or citations was because all for the juveniles were quite young and they had to be taken and detained at gunpoint because of the firearm information,” Cox said, “so they probably thought that was punishment enough.”
Subway burglary under investigationSun Prairie police are investigating a July 6 report of a burglary at Subway, 1429 W. Main St.
Officers responded to the restaurant at 8:19 a.m. Cox said a side entry door was damaged and used to gain entry. Once inside, the party responsible stole a cash register drawer containing $150. Police processed evidence at the scene and are actively investigating the incident by checking video surveillance cameras from area businesses.
Male forces evacuation of 500 Park CircleA 59-year-old male with suicidal ideations allegedly turned on natural gas in an apartment in the 500 building at Park Circle on July 5 that resulted in the evacuation of the entire building.
Cox said police and Sun Prairie Fire responded to the building at 4:28 p.m. and made contact with the male. Sun Prairie Fire advised evacuation of the building, which was cleared and ventilated to allow other tenants to return to their apartments.
Upon completion of the investigation, police transported the male to a local hospital for medical treatment and psychological evaluation, according to Cox.
Police arrest Kenosha man for obstructingSun Prairie police arrested a 45-year-old Kenosha man July 7 in connection with a speeding incident.
Cox said an officer stopped a silver sport utility vehicle on West Main Street near Williamson Avenue at 1:57 a.m. The male driver provided the wrong name to police, who figured out who he was from tattoos and other identifying information. Cox said the driver had several open felony cases specifying that he not operate a motor vehicle.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Lonzo Stanley for felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, and a probation violation/parole officer hold, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. Police also cited Stanley for operating after revocation and issued him a warning for speeding.
Police investigate 19 ordinance/fireworks violationsSun Prairie police responded to 19 calls for fireworks or ordinance violations from July 4-7, according to the Dispatch Summary of calls logged during those four days. Fireworks warnings were issued to individuals but no citations, according to the summary.
