Dane County authorities charged a Sun Prairie man in Dane County Circuit Court this week in connection with a Jan. 26 shots-fired incident at Park Circle in Sun Prairie.

Treveon D. Dillard was charged with concealing a stolen firearm, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon, hit and run-attended vehicle and obstructing an officer in connection with the incident. The complaint states that on January 24, 2023, at approximately 7:51 pm, an SPPD officer attempted a traffic stop on a grey Nissan sedan near the intersection of Harvard Drive and South Bird Street.

SPPD logo

