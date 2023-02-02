Dane County authorities charged a Sun Prairie man in Dane County Circuit Court this week in connection with a Jan. 26 shots-fired incident at Park Circle in Sun Prairie.
Treveon D. Dillard was charged with concealing a stolen firearm, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon, hit and run-attended vehicle and obstructing an officer in connection with the incident. The complaint states that on January 24, 2023, at approximately 7:51 pm, an SPPD officer attempted a traffic stop on a grey Nissan sedan near the intersection of Harvard Drive and South Bird Street.
Another SPPD officer observed the same vehicle near the intersection of South Bird Street and Linnerud Drive, moments after the SPPD officer aired information that the vehicle had fled from him, but there was no additional pursuit at that time.
On Jan. 26, officers located the vehicle again near Prairie Lakes Drive at South Grand Avenue, but this time all vehicle occupants jumped from the car and ran from police. One of the suspects was identified as Dillard.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Dillard will receive 18 years and nine months imprison and be fined $71,800.
Police investigate fight at West High School
Sun Prairie Police Department officers are investigating a fight that occurred Jan. 31 following a basketball game at Sun Prairie West High School, 2850 Ironwood Drive.
Officers responded to the call at 9:30 p.m., but the officer on duty at the game could not find any violations, and no injuries were reported to the police. Cox said officers are consulting video to determine possible law violations.