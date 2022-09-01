SPPD logo

During the last year, the Sun Prairie Police Department has experienced an increase in motor vehicle thefts much like agencies across the rest of the county.

Sgt. Chris Pederson with the SPPD said during the last several months, certain types of vehicles have been targeted in a manner where windows are broken, the steering column is damaged, and the vehicle is started by means other than a key. The thieves primarily have targeted Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

