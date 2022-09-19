Sun Prairie Police Officer Dan Enger (left) and Sgt. Chris Peterson (right) listened to an unidentified woman describe how many medications she brought to the Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main. The SPPD collected 121 lbs. of unwanted medications, but statewide, the amount totaled 59,840 lbs. of unwanted medications. The state is sponsoring another Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29, 2022.
As part of state and national efforts to help keep roadways safe for all travelers, Sun Prairie Police officers made 10 arrests for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants as well as citing twice for open intoxicants during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign between August 17 and Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022.
While the focus of the initiative was to deter impaired driving, officers also issued citations and made arrests during traffic stops for the following: Six speeding violations, eight operating after revocation or suspension violations, two vehicle equipment/registration violations, five sign/signal violations, 20 other traffic violations, two felony arrests, one drug arrest and two warrant arrests
In addition, officers issued 95 written warnings for various traffic infractions.
“The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign lasted about two weeks, but our officers work throughout the year to help make our roadways and communities as safe as possible for everyone,” said Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber.
Silver Lexus sought
after fleeing gas station
Lt. Ryan Cox said Sun Prairie Police are seeking a silver Lexus that fled the former Mobil gas station located at the corner of Main and Grove on Sept. 17.
Cox said the vehicle quickly pulled into the gas station after observing a Sun Prairie Police squad car, and a loud argument was heard from the vehicle.
Officers made consensual contact with the vehicle occupants and located multiple open intoxicants inside the vehicle. Cox said the driver was allegedly impaired but refused to exit the vehicle. The impaired vehicle driver and its occupants then fled at a high rate of speed away from officers at the gas station down Grove Street.
Cox said several of the vehicle occupants have been identified, and an active investigation remains under way.
Wisconsin DOJ announces October 29 Drug Take Back DayThe Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced that on Oct. 29, it will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin.
The Prescription Drug Take Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from our state’s medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.
The Sun Prairie Police Department has a 24-hour Med Drop Box located in the Main Street foyer between City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’ East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. The Med Drop box is available for the safe disposal of all types of drugs.
Reach for The Star as the event approaches for more details about the Oct. 29 Drug Take Back Day.