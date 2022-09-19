As part of state and national efforts to help keep roadways safe for all travelers, Sun Prairie Police officers made 10 arrests for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants as well as citing twice for open intoxicants during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign between August 17 and Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022.

Drive Sober logo

Sun Prairie police made 10 arrests for operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) during the 15-day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that ended on Sept. 5, 2022.

While the focus of the initiative was to deter impaired driving, officers also issued citations and made arrests during traffic stops for the following: Six speeding violations, eight operating after revocation or suspension violations, two vehicle equipment/registration violations, five sign/signal violations, 20 other traffic violations, two felony arrests, one drug arrest and two warrant arrests

SPPD logo
Enger and Peterson at Drug Take Back Day
Buy Now

Sun Prairie Police Officer Dan Enger (left) and Sgt. Chris Peterson (right) listened to an unidentified woman describe how many medications she brought to the Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main. The SPPD collected 121 lbs. of unwanted medications, but statewide, the amount totaled 59,840 lbs. of unwanted medications. The state is sponsoring another Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29, 2022.

Tags