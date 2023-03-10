As the state prepares to spring forward this weekend with the beginning of daylight saving time, ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to use the opportunity to conduct safety checks around their home and review emergency plans.

“As you change the clocks around your home this weekend, it’s also a good time to make sure emergency kits are stocked and that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Taking steps now can help ensure the supplies you need are ready during severe weather or an emergency.”

Spring ahead as Daylight Saving Time begins

