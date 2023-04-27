Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld recently announced a new webinar to help Wisconsin small businesses and nonprofits address their workforce needs, taking place during National Small Business Week.
DOA is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) to present a free Resources for Worker Recruitment webinar at 9 a.m. May 5.
The hour-long program showcases experts outlining resources and programs from the DWD business services team that are available to help organizations attract and retain talent. The program will also include tips on using labor market information to inform hiring and recruitment decisions, with a question-and-answer session.
"Part of our mission at DOA is to remove barriers to government services and connect small business owners with information and resources that can help them thrive," Blumenfeld said. "Worker shortages confront many employers right now, so I am excited that we can join with our DWD colleagues and highlight state programs that can help small businesses and organizations meet their workforce challenges."
"Wisconsin's record-low unemployment rate means it's more important than ever to help small businesses recruit, train, and retain talent," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek.
"DWD stands ready to help employers find workers with in-demand skills, tap hidden talent pools, and use labor market data to establish competitive hiring practices," Pechacek added. "This webinar offers a great opportunity to learn more about workforce training resources, local competitive information, and the staff support available to employers through DWD's business services team."
The DOA Office of Business Development will host and record the free webinar, which is open to the public.
The Resources for Worker Recruitment webinar will be the latest in a series to support Wisconsin small businesses and nonprofits. Past webinars have featured tips for successful grant writing, an overview of how to become certified as a diverse supplier with the State of Wisconsin, and a guide to writing a business plan.