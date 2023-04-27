Kathy Blumenfeld reads to Horizon students

Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld reads to Horizon first grade students on Tuesday, April 18.

 Contributed/Sun Prairie Area School District

Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld recently announced a new webinar to help Wisconsin small businesses and nonprofits address their workforce needs, taking place during National Small Business Week.

DOA is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) to present a free Resources for Worker Recruitment webinar at 9 a.m. May 5.

Kathy Blumenfeld

Kathy Blumenfeld
Amy Pechacek

Amy Pechacek

Tags