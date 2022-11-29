The holidays are often marked with generosity and charitable giving. After the shopping sprees of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29 is an occasion that encourages people to give to those in need.

Watch for Giving Tuesday scams

This Giving Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) are offering tips to help you ensure your donations reach charitable organizations and not scammers.

Randy Romanski

Randy Romanski
Cheryll Olson-Collins

Cheryll Olson-Collins

Tags