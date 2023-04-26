The Wisconsin State Assembly's Tuesday, April 25 floor session passed eight workforce bills, one authored by 37th District State Rep. William Penterman of Columbus.
“At a time when there are tens of thousands of good-paying jobs available in every sector across Wisconsin, Legislative Republicans are working to reform government welfare programs and encourage individuals to re-join the workforce,” said Penterman. “No one has achieved the American Dream by sitting back and collecting government welfare.”
According to the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, improper payments under the Medicaid Assistance program (MA) are estimated to be $85 billion annually.
Assembly Bill 148, authored by Penterman, prohibits the automatic renewal of benefits for BadgerCare Plus recipients. It requires eligibility to be re-determined every six months, and requires information to be cross-referenced between state agencies that collect financial data related to public assistance programs.
“Nothing in this bill is groundbreaking or new," Penterman said.
In fact, Penterman said, several states have similar laws. For example, Connecticut prohibits guarantees of eligibility for assistance for six consecutive months without regard to changes in circumstances. Both North Carolina and Ohio review changes in circumstances at least quarterly.
"This bill goes a long way to help combat fraud," Penterman said, "and ensure those that deserve their Medicaid assistance get the benefits they need.”
Penterman also voted in favor a workforce package that prohibits guaranteed income programs, modernizes Wisconsin’s Unemployment Insurance program, and ties unemployment benefits to the state’s unemployment rate.