Downtown Sun Prairie could soon see a more revitalized walkway between Main Street and the parking lot on the south side of Main Street along the 200 block if a grant is approved by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown said the application will be a Community Development Investment (CDI) Vibrant Spaces Grant to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for financial assistance in the revitalization of 217 E Main Street — Downtown Walkway.

Taylor Brown

Walkway design

Photos tied to different areas of the plan for the walkway between Main Street and the parking lot just south of the 200 block of East Main Street show potential amenities including overhead gate arches and lighting, pergolas, vegetation and more.

