Photos tied to different areas of the plan for the walkway between Main Street and the parking lot just south of the 200 block of East Main Street show potential amenities including overhead gate arches and lighting, pergolas, vegetation and more.
Downtown Sun Prairie could soon see a more revitalized walkway between Main Street and the parking lot on the south side of Main Street along the 200 block if a grant is approved by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown said the application will be a Community Development Investment (CDI) Vibrant Spaces Grant to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for financial assistance in the revitalization of 217 E Main Street — Downtown Walkway.
In a report to Sun Prairie alders and staff, Brown said in late 2022, WEDC said in 2023 the department would be piloting a new CDI grant called Vibrant Spaces.
Brown wrote that the grant is “designed to assist with creating vibrant and engaging communities that make it easier to recruit and retain residents, sustain a robust labor force and enhance local quality of life. With the help of this grant, public gathering places will foster community connections and provide accessible locations for the programming and amenities local residents desire—with the additional benefit of boosting foot traffic for area businesses.”
Brown told alders, city staff, property owners, and the Business Improvement District (BID) were already in the process of doing some minor landscaping and lighting improvements to the walkway at 217 E Main Street (between JJ Stitches and Suite Nails by Dana).
The walkway has been an official city easement for pedestrian traffic since 1988, creating a connection from back parking areas to the fronts of the Main Street businesses.
“This connection has been key since the construction of the public parking lot in the early 2000s and will be heavily recommended for use in 2024 during the Main Street construction to widen the sidewalk along the south side of the 200 and 300 blocks of E Main Street,” Brown wrote in her memo.
The issuance of the CDI Vibrant Spaces Grant could take Sun Prairie’s small improvements and create a walkway that isn’t just a sidewalk connection but a unique space that complimented the ongoing Downtown revitalization. Examples shown in the walkway plan include undulating pavement, overhead signage and lighting, sculptures, pergolas and different types of vegetation.
If the city is awarded the grant, city staff will work with a vendor to complete the final design plan, budget, and timeline for the completion of the revitalization of the walkway at 217 E Main Street.
The maximum grant award is $50,000, requiring a match from the applying community. Staff has discussed with the Finance Director that if a grant award is made, a full budget amendment from TIF District 8 would be requested to match specific final budget of the project.
“Staff is confident that we will have a completed application ready for the upcoming Jan. 31 deadline,” Brown wrote in her memo to alders.
During discussion of the grant on Jan. 17 at the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Brown said the grant became available in November and that if approved by the state, the $50,000 grant would be matched from Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District 8.