The "Wisconsin Remembers" exhibit, a collaboration between Wisconsin public media and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, features a photo for each of the 1,163 Wisconsinites listed on the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, was updated in time for the 40th Anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. this year.
Marine Private Willie Bedford of Milwaukee has a photo. Army Private First Class James Ledin of Glidden has a photo. Marine Staff Sergeant Robert Walsh of La Crosse has a photo.
Their photos — and more than 1,100 others — were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
Wisconsin was just the fifth state in the nation to find a photo for every resident listed on the Wall and, thanks to an exhibit created by Wisconsin Public Radio, PBS Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, you won’t have to travel far to see them.
The exhibit — Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name — will be on display Nov. 9-14 in the State Capitol Rotunda in Madison.
First created in 2016, the exhibit was recently updated with additional names and photos to mark the 40th anniversary of The Wall this year.
Friends and family of those who were killed in Vietnam submitted photos, but so did students, teachers and others who simply wanted to put a face to Wisconsin names on The Wall.
Wisconsinites from 71 of 72 counties were killed in the war and are featured in the exhibit.
“Collecting the photos for this project was a moving, life-changing experience," said Bryce Kelley, a former teacher who — with his students — helped find more than 600 of the photos.
“Seeing the finished project for the first time brought a flood of emotions — the faces of all of them, from each of our Wisconsin cities, towns, and villages, put together in one place, is so powerful and so moving, it is beyond words," Kelley added. "Wisconsin Remembers will ensure that the lives of these men are forever remembered and that their stories will always be told.”
Wisconsin Remembers is part of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum's traveling exhibit program, so community groups can request to host the exhibit in public spaces around the state for just the cost of shipping.
To request the traveling exhibit in your community, contact Gregory Krueger of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum at 608-261-0541 or email gregory.krueger@dva.wisconsin.gov.