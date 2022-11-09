Wisconsin Remembers Exhibit (2022)

The "Wisconsin Remembers" exhibit, a collaboration between Wisconsin public media and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, features a photo for each of the 1,163 Wisconsinites listed on the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, was updated in time for the 40th Anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. this year.

 Contributed/WPR/J.Potter

Marine Private Willie Bedford of Milwaukee has a photo. Army Private First Class James Ledin of Glidden has a photo. Marine Staff Sergeant Robert Walsh of La Crosse has a photo.

Their photos — and more than 1,100 others — were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

