Stuff the Bus, a program coordinated by a group of Sun Prairie businesses and community volunteers, supports Sun Prairie families unable to cover the expense of school supplies. This year, they will gift backpacks to 1,600 Sun Prairie Area School District students.

Here are this year’s distribution dates:

Janelle Vreugdenhil and Deb Krebs

Janelle Vreugdenhil and Deb Krebs from Stuff the Bus hold backpacks in Sheehan Park, one of the locations this week where Stuff the Bus volunteers will be distributing backpacks for Sun Prairie Area School District students who qualify.
Stuff the Bus volunteers with backpacks

Volunteers from Stuff the Bus will be distributing backpacks filled with school supplies (above) at various locations throughout Sun Prairie this week.

