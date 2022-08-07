Janelle Vreugdenhil and Deb Krebs from Stuff the Bus hold backpacks in Sheehan Park, one of the locations this week where Stuff the Bus volunteers will be distributing backpacks for Sun Prairie Area School District students who qualify.
Stuff the Bus, a program coordinated by a group of Sun Prairie businesses and community volunteers, supports Sun Prairie families unable to cover the expense of school supplies. This year, they will gift backpacks to 1,600 Sun Prairie Area School District students.
Here are this year’s distribution dates:
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 -- From 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at CH Bird Elementary (1170 N. Bird St,;
Wednesday, Aug. 10 -- From 4-6 p.m. at Northside Elementary, 230 W. Klubertanz Drive;
Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 -- From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Westside Elementary, 1320 Buena Vista Drive; and, from 4-6 p.m. at Sheehan Park, which is located on Linnerud Drive, across from the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Pick-ups will be conducted using a drive-through distribution model in the parking lot of each location. Each family will be provided with a request form to provide information about their child and the child’s school.
If you are interested in contributing to the fundraiser, send a check payable to Sunshine Place (write “Stuff the Bus” on the memo line) at Post Office Box 307, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, or drop one off at any Bank of Sun Prairie location.
Parents and guardians should note this is only for Sun Prairie Area School District students. If you have any questions or want more information, visit Sunshine Place’s website and select ‘Stuff the Bus’ under the ‘Services’ and ‘Child Outreach’ tabs.