Sun Prairie community members are invited to a Conversation with the Candidates for local offices on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, hosted by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie.

All candidates for the Sun Prairie School Board, Sun Prairie Municipal Judge, Sun Prairie City Council, and Mayor are confirmed to attend.

SPARC Candidate Forum logo (2023)

