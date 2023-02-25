Sun Prairie community members are invited to a Conversation with the Candidates for local offices on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, hosted by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie.
All candidates for the Sun Prairie School Board, Sun Prairie Municipal Judge, Sun Prairie City Council, and Mayor are confirmed to attend.
The forum will be moderated by Jeff Robbins, Executive Director of Sun Prairie Media Center, and is free and open to all.
Candidates in the competitive races will respond to questions collected from the community. This includes the two candidates for municipal judge, Brent Eisberner and Thomas Hebl; and the four candidates for two seats on the Sun Prairie school board (voters may vote for two): Carol Albright, Lisa Goldsberry, Katey Kamoku, and Tom Weber.
Candidates running unopposed will have time to introduce themselves and share their goals for the coming term. Unopposed candidates include Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, and incumbent City Council members Theresa McIlroy (District 1), Bob Jokisch (District 2), Mike Jacobs (District 3), and Faustina Bohling (District 4).
The agenda for the event is as follows:
6:30 -- Welcome from SPARC and moderator, Jeff Robbins.
6:35 -- Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Forum.
6:50 -- Sun Prairie Mayoral and City Council Candidates.
7:05 -- Break.
7:15 -- School Board Candidate Forum
8:15 -- Q&A.
8:30 -- Adjourn.
Questions from the audience will be moderated as time allows.
Participants are invited to mingle before and after the event for refreshments and a chance to meet the candidates. Space will be provided for candidates who wish to bring literature, yard signs, etc.
The Spring Election will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Voters can find their polling place, register to vote, preview their ballot, or request an absentee ballot to vote by mail at http://MyVote.WI.gov
Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) is a grassroots information and action network which supports and promotes local involvement to move Wisconsin forward.