District 1 Alder Steve Stocker chuckles as Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of Banjul, Gambia, took the gavel and Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser’s chair on the council dais in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building on Friday, July 1. Visitors and Malick Lowe took photos in the council chambers at the end of a 90-minute visit between the two mayors. As a result of the visit, Stocker sponsored a Sister Cities ordinance that was recommended for final council approval by the Committee of the Whole on Oct. 18.
Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of Banjul, Gambia (right) met with Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, 48th Assembly District Rep. Samba Baldeh (not pictured) and several women from Sengal and The Gambia on Friday, July 1 in Room 215 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. The “Sene-Gambians” as Malick Lowe referred to them, also threw a potluck welcome picnic for the Banjul mayor on Saturday, July 2 at Sheehan Park.
Local non-profit organizations will have the opportunity to establish a sister city relationship involving the City of Sun Prairie, thanks to an ordinance recommended for final city council approval Oct. 18 by the council’s Committee of the Whole.
According to the ordinance, a sponsoring entity is a local organization that wishes to sponsor a sister city relationship and is responsible for the development and implementation of the goals and budget of the sister city relationship.
Interest grew in a sister city relationship after the mayor of a city in The Gambia visited the City of Sun Prairie earlier this year and several Gambian immigrants attended the meeting.
Mayor Paul Esser promised at that meeting the city would consider an ordinance that will allow the Sun Prairie City Council to consider a sister city relationship with other cities in other countries.
In her report to alders, City Strategic Planning & Engagement Manager Sandy Xiong explained the first Sister City Program, Sister Cities International, was founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 to give national focus to affiliations between cities in the United States and in other countries for the purpose of promoting peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation.
“There has been growing interest in establishing sister city relationships between Sun Prairie and other communities, including a recent referral from Alder Stocker to explore creating a sister city program,” Xiong wrote in her report to alders.
Xiong wrote in her memo that the purpose of a sister city is to promote cultural exchange and commercial ties that are mutually beneficial and relevant for both communities. Staff have reviewed various models of sister city programs throughout the state.
According to SisterCities International, a sister city, county, or state relationship is a broad-based, long-term, diplomatic partnership between a U.S. community and a similar jurisdiction in another nation. A sister city, county, or state relationship is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities sign off on an agreement.
Sister city programs provide an opportunity for city officials and residents to experience and explore other cultures and stimulate learning through reciprocal projects in mutual areas of interests such as culture, business, education, agriculture, and technology. Adopting an ordinance creates parameters to identify the responsibilities of the city and sponsoring entity when creating a sister city relationship. This ensures that there is adequate community support and interest in supporting the exchange.
In the relationship, the City of Sun Prairie’s role includes:
• Approving the sister city relationship by resolution;
• Signing a formal agreement endorsing the affiliation between the council and the government of the sister city;
• Actively participate in activities and events planned by the sponsoring entity; and
• Consider funding or sponsoring activities of the sister city sponsoring entity.
If the sponsoring entity and the city agree to participate in a Sister City program, they would enter into a memorandum of understanding that spells out the responsibilities of each party.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said no money is budgeted for the program as part of the 2023 budget.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker pointed out the City of Madison currently has 9 sister cities. He said that while Banjul, The Gambia, is interested that this ordinance would “open the gates” to other groups to partner with the city.
The ordinance, when approved by the city council, creates the program and allows non-profits to approach the city.
Alders approved the ordinance establishing a Sister Cities Program by unanimous vote. The ordinance is expected to be considered by the council as part of its Nov. 1 agenda.