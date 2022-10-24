Sun Prairie and Madison area police agencies encountered hundreds of cars intent on revving their engines and creating large rubber tire skids on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said between 500-1,000 cars were at East Towne producing large skid marks caused by quickly revving tires—known as burnouts—and creating a lot of noise. Madison police warned Sun Prairie police that the group was headed its way from East Towne Mall.

SPPD logo

