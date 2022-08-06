Dane County will provide Sun Prairie and four other local school districts a total of $265,554 in funding to help meet the increasing behavioral health needs of K-12 kids, County Executive Joe Parisi announced recently.

The funds will help schools add staff and resources to support the work of teachers, young people, and their families.

