A liberal Milwaukee judge and a conservative former state Supreme Court justice won Tuesday’s primary to face off in a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court race that will determine majority control with major issues looming.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and ex-Justice Dan Kelly were the top two vote-getters in a four-candidate field and advance to the April 4 general election.
Conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court and have controlled the court for 15 years. But an open seat this year gives liberals a chance to take the majority with issues like abortion access, gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election at stake.
The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020, and both major parties are preparing for another close margin in 2024. With so much on the line, spending on Wisconsin's state Supreme Court race is expected to shatter national records for such contests.
Protasiewicz won with about 46% of the vote, while Kelly came in second with about 24%. Protasiewicz and the other liberal candidate, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, combined for nearly 54% compared with about 46% for the two conservatives, a worrisome sign for Republicans heading into April.
Results in Dane County did not mirror the state tallies, however.
With all 262 county precincts reporting, Protasiewicz finished first in Dane County with 95,985 votes, but Kelly finished fourth. His tally of 11,921 votes was good for just 8.5% of the total.
Mitchell finished a distant second with 19,790 votes, while Dorow managed to grab 12,275, or 8.8%, to finish third in the judge race.
A closer look at some of the results shows that Mitchell received support in the City of Sun Prairie, where Kelly also finished last in the vote tally. Protasiewicz easily finished first with 4,061 votes in the city, followed by Mitchell with 843, Dorow with 831 and Kelly with 739.
Town of Bristol voters picked Protasiewicz as the top candidate, with 448 votes, but gave Dorow second place with 193. Kelly finished third with 173, and Mitchell tallied 52 votes.
Town of Burke voters also tabbed Protasiewicz for top honors by casting 436 ballots for her, but gave second place to Kelly with 136 votes. Dorow finished third with 105, and Mitchell with 48.
Town of Sun Prairie voters cast their ballots similar to Burke voters — also picking Protasiewicz as the top candidate by casting 311 votes for her. Kelly finished second with 102 votes, followed by Dorow (81 votes) and Mitchell (40).
Candidate reaction
Protasiewicz said afterward that voters knew how high the stakes were.
“We’re saving our democracy in the state of Wisconsin,” she said. “That’s what I’m explaining to people. I’m talking about the ability to vote, to have a vote that counts about women’s rights, reproductive freedoms, the fact that the 2024 presidential election results could likely come into our Supreme Court chamber, just everything people care about.”
Kelly said the campaign was now “starting all over at ground zero and having a conversation with people all across the state.”
“I think they are going to be passionate about supporting their constitution and protecting it from being overturned by someone who is trying to put her thumb on the scales of justice,” he said in a dig at Protasiewicz.
Democrats coalesced around Protasiewicz over Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, allowing her to break fundraising records and secure hundreds of endorsements.
All three of the court's current liberal justices endorsed her, while only one of the four current conservative justices endorsed Kelly. The state Democratic Party also endorsed Protasiewicz after her win Tuesday.
Protasiewicz campaigned as a supporter of abortion rights and said legislative maps drawn by Republicans and approved by the current Supreme Court were “rigged.” She also made her support for abortion rights a focus of her campaign. Mitchell, who would have been the first Black justice elected to the court, also called the maps unfair and expressed support for abortion rights.
Kelly held off a challenge on the right from Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, who gained national attention for presiding over the trial last year of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade.
Kelly cast himself as the only tested conservative in the race.
He said Tuesday that voters “don’t want to gamble on who the next Supreme Court justice is. They want to have someone who has a proven public record of being faithful to the constitution and to the people of Wisconsin. And I see my record as doing that. And I think that’s what makes the difference.”
In a statement issued Feb. 21 after the results were tallied, Kelly lashed out at Protasiewicz.
“Never before has a judicial candidate openly campaigned on the specific intent to set herself above the law, to place her thumb on the scales of justice to ensure the results satisfy her personal interests,” Kelly said in the statement.
“Let there be no mistake, she is telling us in advance that she is planning to bring to the Supreme Court this ancient form of dishonesty — a dishonesty that has been universally condemned for thousands of years,” Kelly added.
“If we do not resist this assault on our Constitution and our liberties, we will lose the Rule of Law, and will find ourselves saddled with the Rule of Janet,” Kelly added. “We must not allow this to come to pass.”
Outside groups have already spent about $9.2 million on the Supreme Court race as of Tuesday, about evenly split between the two sides, according to AdImpact Politics, which tracks advertising.
“People know what this race means,” Protasiewicz said Tuesday night, “and they are contributing likewise.”
Voter turnout
In Dane County, a total of 141,001 ballots were cast — translating to a 36.3% turnout, according to the Dane County Clerk’s office.
In the City of Sun Prairie, 6,559 votes were cast citywide from the city’s 22,726 eligible voters — a turnout of 29%. The city also tracked absentee ballots and had 2,154 of those in the spring primary.