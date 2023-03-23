One of the items repaired by the Sun Prairie Cemetery Association (SPCA) as a result of the Annual Meeting in 2019 was the Carmichael-Bird mausoleum that was built in 1923 and dedicated on July 28, 1923.
The Board and Trustees of the Sun Prairie Cemetery Association recently announced the 171st annual meeting to be held Sunday, April 16, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the historical Crosse House, located at 133 West Main St.
In July 1850, a group of Sun Prairie pioneers met for the purpose of establishing a cemetery. At the meeting, the following men were elected as trustees of the Cemetery Association: Timothy Cory, Moses Rowley, William Eldridge, Charles Peaslee, Benjamin Knight, John Myers, and Charles Bird. Silas Smith was elected Chair, and William Angell was elected Secretary. Josiah Hale, a land speculator, donated the original three acres of land. Today, the cemetery has 4.21 acres, over 2,000 burials, and only 70 plots remain available.
The Sun Prairie Cemetery Association has had an annual meeting every year for 171 years with the exception of 1862, which was probably due to the Civil War. As a side note, Col. William H Angell was secretary of the association for 50 years.
Individuals who own or have inherited plots in Sun Prairie Cemetery are considered to be members of the Cemetery Association, and may vote at the annual meeting.
Famous Sun Prairie residents
The Sun Prairie Cemetery includes some famous residents:
Col. William Angell -- The namesake of Angell Park served as secretary of the Sun Prairie Cemetery Association for five decades.
Charles H. Bird -- The younger brother of Augusta Bird and the namesake of C.H. Bird Elementary School, Charles was a founder of Sun Prairie in 1837 and listed as its first settler in 1839.
Dr. Theodore P. Chase -- The son of Dr. Charles and Rowena Crosse.
For more information about the annual meeting or the Sun Prairie Cemetery Association, contact Kevyn Quamme at 608-209-3842.