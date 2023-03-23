Sun Prairie Cemetery Association
The Board and Trustees of the Sun Prairie Cemetery Association recently announced the 171st annual meeting to be held Sunday, April 16, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the historical Crosse House, located at 133 West Main St.

In July 1850, a group of Sun Prairie pioneers met for the purpose of establishing a cemetery. At the meeting, the following men were elected as trustees of the Cemetery Association: Timothy Cory, Moses Rowley, William Eldridge, Charles Peaslee, Benjamin Knight, John Myers, and Charles Bird. Silas Smith was elected Chair, and William Angell was elected Secretary. Josiah Hale, a land speculator, donated the original three acres of land. Today, the cemetery has 4.21 acres, over 2,000 burials, and only 70 plots remain available.

Carmichael-Bird Mausoleum (2019)

One of the items repaired by the Sun Prairie Cemetery Association (SPCA) as a result of the Annual Meeting in 2019 was the Carmichael-Bird mausoleum that was built in 1923 and dedicated on July 28, 1923.

