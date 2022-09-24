Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 20 approved applying for a $25,000 Urban Forestry Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

City Parks & Forestry Manager Cindy Burtley wrote in a memo to the council that the Urban Forestry Grant Program is designed to fund projects that improve a community’s capacity to manage its urban forest (e.g. management and strategic plans, ordinances, staff training, inventories, etc.).

Cindy Burtley

Pellitteri Waste Truck

Get ready to see more brown Pellitteri trucks in Sun Prairie thanks to city council gives final approval of weekly recycling pick-up in the city that will start Jan. 1, 2023 for an additional $15 per household.
Sun Prairie Recycling Fees and Total Rate by year

The chart shows the projected rates for Sun Prairie households during the next three years.
Cassie Hohlstein

Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes introduced the Sun Prairie Police Department's new new Coordinated Response Specialist, Cassie Hohlstein, at the Sept. 20, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. The new position will focus on assisting law enforcement in addressing community needs specific to mental health issues. Specifically, Hohlstein will be responsible for aiding officers with crisis intervention, emergency medical detentions, and referring individuals in need to appropriate resources throughout the community.
Svetha Hetzler

