Despite an opinion offered by Mayor Paul Esser that it could be “premature,” the Sun Prairie City Council and its Committee of the Whole voted unanimously to approve a resolution asking the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to consider installing Westmount Drive-Highway 19 traffic signals.
The resolution to have traffic signals installed at the intersection near Gus’s Diner will also be offered to the Sun Prairie School Board for consideration at its July 11 meeting.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs and District 4 Alders Daivd Virgell and Faustina Bohling proposed that the Sun Prairie Committee of the Whole approve a draft resolution Tuesday — a follow-up to a meeting held in June that featured alders, Esser and some city staffers. Former District 4 Alder Al Guyant — who initially proposed the signals while he was alder — has also advocated for the installation of the signals.
But it was District 1 Alder Steve Stocker who made the motion to approve the resolution, which cites Sun Prairie Area School District statistics about the number of students who will use the intersection while others will avoid the intersection completely and find their way to Sun Prairie West High School traveling through residential neighborhoods around the school.
Guyant attended the July 5 Committee of the Whole meeting and spoke to Stocker’s motion. They both called it “Plan A” to get signals installed at the intersection.
“I don’t have to be reasonable anymore – I’m not on the council,” Guyant said, holding a big walking stick at the podium in the council chambers.
Jacobs said Virgell and he walked through the neighborhood surrounding the intersection recently. Out of 100 contacts, only four said they didn’t want the traffic signals.
“In fact,” Jacobs added, “word got around that I was walking it, and people found me in their cars.”
Virgell saluted Guyant’s “spunk” and added, “I’m not going to give up, either, sir.”
But the mayor struck a different tone. Recalling the meeting two weeks ago, WisDOT staff has yet to schedule an informational meeting about their proposed improvements for the intersection.
“They’re still working on coming up with the DOT recommendations as to what should be at that intersection,” Esser said.
The mayor said the WisDOT officials are the experts. “They are definitely concerned about the safety of Westmount and Highway 19,” Esser said.
For that reason, the mayor added, “I think this resolution is premature.”
The mayor said traffic signals could be a detriment to pedestrian safety. One thing that he took away from the meeting was that there are 1,000 cars an hour on 19; but just 100 cars an hour at Westmount and 19.
Esser wondered aloud if traffic signals would create a bottleneck.
“I’d prefer that we just hold off on this for the time being,” Esser said about the resolution.
The mayor asked what would change if the city finances the cost of traffic signal improvements?
“The people we were at the meeting with said they couldn’t answer that – it was out of their realm,” Esser said. “I think this just needs to play out.” The mayor urged alders to wait to hear from the experts and city staff, then draft a resolution.
“We don’t know what the other options are,” Esser said, “and I think we just need to know what those options are.”
But Jacobs used questioning of City Engineering Manager Tom Veith to prove his point. He asked Veith whether or not he had ever seen a 45 mile-per-hour, four-lane intersection (WisDOT has previously stated it wants to install turn lanes at the intersection) without a traffic signal on a state highway anywhere in Wisconsin.
No, Veith replied.
Jacobs asked whether there is more traffic at Portage Road and Highway 19 at Token Creek than at 19 and Westmount.
Veith said he believed there was more traffic there, mostly because motorists use it to travel from the American Center to Windsor and DeForest.
Jacobs asked — given WisDOT’s solution to add turn lanes in 2025 — whether Veith would send a child across four lanes of traffic on a busy highway with motorists traveling at 45 miles per hour.
Veith said he would not attempt that.
District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner said he has, unfortunately, had to represent clients who have suffered injuries at these types of intersections in the past. He said he believed relying on the experts could be fatal, because “experts haven’t provided us with any mitigation for this intersection for years now.”
While admitting he would like to make it more expensive for WisDOT to improve the intersection, Eisberner added, “I am in full support of this resolution and quite frankly I’d like to see more done.”
Virgell respectfully disagreed with Esser and agreed with Eisberner. “If anyone can tell me of a safe way to get across that intersection without a traffic signal,” the alder added, “I want to hear it.”
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch agreed with everyone — even Esser. He said city staff should continue to provide information about demographics, traffic counts and numbers of motorists using the intersection. He said he also wants the Sun Prairie School Board to adopt the resolution. But he said while he agreed with Esser about allowing WisDOT to propose a solution, he said city staff should still continue to provide information.
Guyant offered one more statement. “DOT arguments thus far fall apart when you say take away the lights from Sun Prairie East,” the former alder said. “What would that intersection be like without traffic signals?”
Alders unanimously approved the resolution, which was also approved later the same night during the Sun Prairie City Council meeting. City Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher said no meeting date has been proposed by WisDOT regarding the Westmount-19 intersection improvements.