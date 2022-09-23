Zero Turn Mower
Buy Now

The Sun Prairie City Council authorized purchase of a zero-turn mower (similar to the mower above) as part of a $850,000 request from the city’s Fleet Services Division to order more vehicles.

 Metro Creative Connection

Citing supply chain order backlogs, Sun Prairie alders on Tuesday Sept. 20 approved a staff recommendation to purchase $850,000 worth of fleet vehicles and two ambulances.

According to a report from JR Brimmer, Fleet Supervisor, the primary responsibility of the Fleet Division is for the repair, maintenance, ordering, and disposal of all cities owned vehicles and equipment. The Fleet Division places orders for vehicles and equipment yearly after the budget has been adopted based on the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

Tags