Citing supply chain order backlogs, Sun Prairie alders on Tuesday Sept. 20 approved a staff recommendation to purchase $850,000 worth of fleet vehicles and two ambulances.
According to a report from JR Brimmer, Fleet Supervisor, the primary responsibility of the Fleet Division is for the repair, maintenance, ordering, and disposal of all cities owned vehicles and equipment. The Fleet Division places orders for vehicles and equipment yearly after the budget has been adopted based on the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
But as Brimmer wrote in his report, with the ever-increasing problems with ordering and timely delivery of vehicles and equipment, it has become more important to place orders as early as possible.
Brimmer wrote in his report that some of the problems Fleet has encountered when placing orders include long delivery timelines, missing order cutoff dates which move the order to the next year, large price increases, and requirements to sign escalator clauses that is agreeing to pay whatever the final cost is regardless of contract or quote.
“Due to this,” Brimmer added, “it is important that we order units as early as possible to avoid the problems mentioned.”
Based on Brimmer’s recommendation, alders — first at the Committee of the Whole meeting, and then at Tuesday’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting — authorized a pre-order of 2023 replacements for the following vehicles:
• One 1 Ton Dump box truck — $72,000.
• One city administration check out car — $30,000.
• One Zero Turn mower — $23,000.
• One full-size sport utility vehicle for Sun Prairie Police detectives — $65,000; and
• One street line painter — $12,000.
Alders also authorized the pre-ordering of two replacement ambulances that are planned in the 2024 replacement Capital Improvement Plan.
Due to a two-year delivery timeline on ambulances, Brimmer added them to the request. One ambulance will be used by Sun Prairie EMS, and the other is an ambulance the city will be taking ownership of will be used for the Marshall EMS merger.
If ordered now, the two ambulances will be delivered late 2024 which falls within the planned replacement schedule for both units. And because the city is ordering multiple ambulances, Brimmer wrote, the city will receive a $12,000 discount. The two ambulances cost $324,000 each for a total of $648,000.
The request to order the listed units before the 2023 budget is adopted required approval from Committee of the Whole and the Sun Prairie City Council before the units could be ordered.
Brimmer said all the listed units to be ordered are replacements and part of the 10-year master replacement plan recommendation.
In a related item, alders also approved a $246,515 recommendation previously OK’d by the Committee of the Whole to order five new Ford Hybrid Police Utility squad cars. Alders had authorized that purchase at the Committee of the Whole level during the first week in September because of a Sept. 9 order deadline.