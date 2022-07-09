Wondering what the city’s doing to improve traffic safety on West Main Street? The Sun Prairie City Council on July 5 approved a $26,016 contract with Bloom Companies to design new traffic signals at West Main and Ruby Lane, with construction projected for 2023.
A memo to the council from Management Analyst Lauren Freeman stated city staff put out a request for proposals to invite engineering firm proposals to design the traffic signal at the intersection.
The city budgeted $50,000 for this project, funded through capital borrowing. In October, the city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to seek engineering firms to design this intersection. Submissions were due Nov. 5 and an evaluation team met on Dec. 9 to score the proposals.
Freeman wrote in her memo that the evaluation team utilized the scoring criteria outlined in the RFP, which included scoring Qualifications for Firm, Relevant Experience of Firm, Costs, Sustainability, DBE/WBE, and Local Preference.
“Cost was factored into the score after the evaluation team members submitted their scores for the other categories,” Freeman wrote.
As a result of the evaluations, Bloom Companies had the highest average score and the second lowest cost. According to materials submitted to the council, Bloom Companies, LLC is a rapidly-growing engineering/architecture/construction firm providing innovative and sustainable design and construction solutions to government, municipal, industrial, and commercial clients. Founded in 1998, Bloom is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with branch offices in Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Madison and Green Bay.
The contract approved Tuesday will run through Feb. 1, 2023, with an option to extend the contract for another year. The scope of work shall include, but not be limited to:
• Traffic signal design for West Main Street and Ruby Lane Intersection conforming to Wisconsin Department of Transportation standards including the WisDOT Facilities Development Manual and the City of Sun Prairie Standard Specifications.
• Existing Conduit and Pull Boxes will be used to the maximum extent practicable.
• All Traffic Signal design (including push button locations for crosswalks) will be compliant with MUTCD and ADA Standards.
• Completion of the signal design early in the design process to allow the pre-order of signal poles to meet construction timeline. That includes analysis of any material issues that should require pre-ordering to allow for construction completion prior to deadline.
• Utility coordination according to City of Sun Prairie ordinances and specifications.
• Traffic coordination according to WisDOT guidelines including a Traffic Management Plan.
• Public Involvement including attending one informational meeting, preparing exhibits and a summary report.
• Coordination and Plan Review at 30%, 60% and 90% plans with the city.
• Full Roadway and Signal Plans including a signal timing plan based on current traffic volumes.
• Presentation of the design at one City of Sun Prairie Public Works Committee Meeting; and
• Completion of Full Bidding Plans, Specifications, and Estimate package to allow for construction completion prior to deadline.
Public involvement“Bloom understands this intersection project will have a significant impact on the City of Sun Prairie, especially for the business and residential communities in the area,” the company wrote in its materials submitted to the council.
In order to communicate project benefits to the public, Bloom plans to provide any exhibits necessary — including exhibits displaying the proposed traffic signals, as well as the construction schedule and traffic plan during construction.
In its materials, Bloom said it will approach public involvement for this project using communication strategies that have proven successful on many projects, including virtual projects. The plan will establish several things: The project’s purpose and need; timeline, public involvement goals and strategies to be used to involve the public.
“We will assist the City of Sun Prairie with answering all questions received from the public,” Bloom wrote in its materials. “This approach helps to create a single point-of-contact, as well as a consistent message.”
The project is scheduled to have bids let this fall, with a projected end of contract on Nov. 29, 2022. City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said Wednesday July 6 that the signals will be installed in 2023 and that signals will be timed with other Main Street traffic signals.