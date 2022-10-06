Anti-Bullying Proclamation
Presented to Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission member Mike Pruitt, the proclamation from Mayor Paul Esser (right) calls attention to the Anti Bullying Collaborative (ABC) of Sun Prairie.

 Chris Mertes

Here’s four things you need to know from Tuesday night’s Sun Prairie Committee of the Whole and Sun Prairie City Council meeting:

City budget adjustments. Acting to a recommendation from City Finance Officer Kristin Vander Kooi, the council approved $1.662 million in third quarter budget adjustments.

During the Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented an Anti-Bullying proclamation to Mike Pruitt from the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission. Pruitt made some comments and shook hands with alders after accepting the proclamation during the meeting, which was held in the Council Chambers in the City Hall portion of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented a White Cane Month proclamation virtually to a representative associated with a statewide blindness awareness organization. The aim of the proclamation is for motorists to maintain awareness of sight-impaired individuals -- many of whom use white canes -- on sidewalks and in crosswalks. Esser presented the proclamation during the Oct. 4, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.