Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct will soon get new shatterproof window film and sit-stand furniture as a result of the Sun Prairie City Council’s Feb. 21 affirmation of a Public Safety Committee recommendation.
A report to the council from Lt. Ryan Cox asked for council approval of the Sun Prairie Police Department’s 2022 carryover for department purposes.
According to Cox, department staff members, specifically in the Records Division, requested furniture that would allow for standing at their desks during their shifts.
“Our staff in the Records Division spends essentially the entirety of their shift sitting at their desks completing their administrative tasks,” Cox wrote. “Their offices have fixed furniture and computer equipment that does not currently allow for adjusting throughout the day.”
While reviewing the request in 2022, it was determined due to the initial quotes being expensive and the mismatching of furniture, a recommendation moved forward in evaluating a complete furniture update for all the first-floor offices and Records area of the East Police Department, which is located in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main (also known as City Hall).
The update would allow for the benefits of sit/stand furniture to be made available to all staff currently in office spaces at the East Police Department.
“The primary benefit would be to provide updated furniture that provides a much more comfortable work environment and allows for the ability to adjust your body position while working for essential city employees,” Cox wrote in his proposal request. “The ability to adjust throughout the workday, specifically standing while at your work desk, can prevent long-term injuries over time.”
A walk-through was completed with an already approved vendor, Emmons Business Interiors, who had been replacing the office furniture at City Hall on the second floor.
An estimated cost of $65,711.97 was provided for the office furniture — enough to outfit each office with the sit-stand furniture options and allow for all office furniture to match aesthetically.
Additionally, during this walkthrough which included the Chief of Police, Cox and Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher, it was noted that all the office spaces that have public facing windows along the south side do not have any protective film or bullet resistant windows.
“Due to the civil unrest seen over the last several years and the increase in weapon-related violence, it is an important investment to at least apply a protective film over these windows to both protect staff and civilians and prevent intruders from easy access to our building,” Cox wrote.
A quote provided by MGT Films to allow for bullet and explosive resistant film to be installed on 85 total windows at the East Police Department totaled an estimated cost of $14,514.
The total amount requested for 2022 carryover funding is $80,225.97. This funding is available through vacancy savings due to staff turnover during 2022.
The council unanimously approved the use of the 2022 SPPD carryover funds as part of its 7-minute city council meeting.
Alders approve STP road projects for 2024, 2025
City Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown sought council approval for two Surface Transportation Projects — one each in 2024 and 2025 — that alders approved as part of their consent agenda during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The city was awarded two Surface Transportation Program (STP) Grants for the following projects:
• A pavement replacement project of North Thompson Road (from W Main Street to St Albert the Great Drive); and St. Albert the Great Drive (Highway C to North Thompson Road) in 2024; and
• A reconstruction project of North Bird Street (from Highway 19/Windsor Street to the Highway 151 bridge) in 2025.
The St. Albert the Great Drive and North Thompson Road Pavement Replacement Project includes necessary pavement replacement along N Thompson Road and St Albert the Great the Drive, and will also include striping of on-street bike lanes, and the extension of a shared-use path along St Albert the Great Drive to C.
The total estimated cost for the project is $3,292,000. The state and federal government will be providing $1,975,000 and the city will be responsible for $1,317,000.
The Wisconsin DOT will provide a State/Municipal Agreement that outlines the funding responsibilities, the scope of the proposed project and terms for the City and State. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2024. The 2023 CIP already accounts for needed pavement replacement along both roadways in the next 10 years.
The North Bird Street Pavement Replacement Project, set for 2025, will mark the third time in four years that some portion of the street will be under construction. Last summer, a portion of North Bird from Stonehaven Drive to Egre Road was closed for reconstruction, and this year, North Bird from the 151 overpass to Stonehaven Drive will be reconstructed — complete with the removal of medians from that stretch of the street.
The 2025 North Bird Street grant project will include a complete road reconstruction of North Bird Street from Windsor Street to the bridge over Highway 151, which will include the creation of a shared-use path along North Bird Street.
The total estimated cost for the project is $1,731,391, with state and federal government providing $974,653 and the city responsible for $756,738.