Hebl, Esser and proclamation
46th Assembly Represenative Gary Hebl (left) holds the proclamation honoring him for 18 years of service in the State Assembly which was presented on Tuesday, Dec. 6 by Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (right) during the council's regularly scheduled meeting.

 Chris Mertes

Most of the Sun Prairie City Council’s Dec. 6 agenda was occupied to honor the 18 years of Sun Prairie 46th Assembly District Rep. Gary Hebl’s career.

Hebl announced earlier this year that we would not seek reelection to the seat.

Hebl hugs McIlroy
46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl hugged his classmate, Terry McIlroy who is also a District 1 Alder for the City of Sun Prairie, during a pre-council reception in the Sun Prairie Community Room on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The reception featured cake, soft drinks and cookies as well as an opportunity to thank Hebl for his 18 years of service in the State Assembly. Mayor Paul Esser can be seen in the background.
Hebl and Esser and . . . cake!
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser greeted individuals attending Tuesday's pre-council reception for 46th Assembly District Rep. Gary Hebl in the Community Room at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St. The cake read, "Congratulations Gary" before it was sliced up.
Download PDF Hebl Proclamation 12-6-2022

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie with a proclamation honoring Hebl for 18 years of service in the State Assembly. The presentation took place during the Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting,

