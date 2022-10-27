Sun Prairie Police arrested a 16-year-old Sun Prairie East High School student on Oct. 24 for making terrorist threats.
Lt. Ryan Cox said the student made specific threats in text messages involving a weapon against two other students. “It’s more than one but I don’t know the exact amount,” Cox added, saying the juvenile male student has had one previous encounter with law enforcement.
Police transported the student to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center to be detained in connection with the alleged terror threat.
Police investigating pedestrian-vehicle crash
Sun Prairie Police are actively investigating an Oct. 25 car-pedestrian crash that resulted in hospitalization of a male pedestrian.
Cox said the male victim was struck by a silver Chevrolet sedan while in the crosswalk near the intersection of Ruby Lane and West Main Street on Oct. 25. The incident was reported to police at 7:08 p.m.
A witness told police the driver did not stop after striking the male pedestrian in the leg. Sun Prairie EMS paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash.
The SPPD is seeking more information from crash witnesses. Individuals with more information should call the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
Madison man arrested after short pursuit
Sun Prairie Police arrested a 26-year-old Madison man in connection with an alleged theft of keys at Gerber Collision, 339 S. Walker Way, on Monday, Oct. 24. Cox said police received a call from the business indicating a male came in to the business, swearing, and stole some car keys before walking away from the business.
Police located a male suspect fitting the description provided to police in the alley behind Culver’s in the 1500 block of West Main Street. When he realized police had spotted him, the male suspect ran from officers, Cox said.
Officers located the male suspect near the intersection of Clarmar Drive and West Main Street a short time later and placed him under arrest.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Montell McCarter, 26, of Madison for theft of movable property worth less than $2,500, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Drug Take Back set October 29
Sun Prairie Police Department’s Drug Take Back is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St.
Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications, and vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste, mercury thermometers.