The Sun Prairie Education Association has announced its recommendations for the Sun Prairie School Board in advance of the spring election on Tuesday, April 4.
Early in-person voting in the election began on Tuesday, March 21.
The Sun Prairie Education Association has announced its recommendations for the Sun Prairie School Board in advance of the spring election on Tuesday, April 4.
Early in-person voting in the election began on Tuesday, March 21.
The SPEA recommends Lisa Goldsberry, Katey Kamoku and incumbent Carol Albright.
“Our association of Sun Prairie educators trusts Lisa Goldsberry, Katey Kamoku and Carol Albright to be the best candidates to lead our district,” the SPEA said in announcing the recommendations. “Student learning, school safety and involving educators in school decision-making all factored into our recommendations. Sun Prairie students, families and educators depend on school board members who are ready to embrace opportunities and develop solutions — and we believe these three candidates are the leaders who can deliver.”
In making their recommendations, the SPEA pointed to Lisa Goldsberry’s background in mental health.
“Ms. Goldsberry will help support the district’s initiatives to continue to push forth social and emotional learning for students with a focus on addressing mental health concerns,” the SPEA said. “She believes in equity for all students in ensuring every child gets what they need to succeed. She also wants to ensure the voices of all stakeholders are heard to determine what is best for students.”
Kamoku garnered the Association recommendation for her commitment to collaboration with parents, educators and the entire community. Kamoku wants to “see more collaboration with all stakeholders when it comes to schools. With her current involvement in the community, she will push for more community involvement with schools and work to rebuild trust between teachers, families, and district administrators to better support all students,” educators explained.
The SPEA thanked incumbent Carol Albright for her advocacy as a current board member.
“We appreciate the work she has done as board member for the Sun Prairie Area School District,” educators said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.