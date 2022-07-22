Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to two gas leaks in the City of Sun Prairie within hours of each other on Friday, July 22.
SPFR Lt. Paul DeLap said firefighters — along with Sun Prairie EMS and Police departments — responded at 9:58 am. to the report of a gas leak at the coroner of Main Street and Dewey Street in the City of Sun Prairie.
Upon arrival the Fire Shift Commander reported a backhoe had struck a high pressure 2 1⁄2” gas line and had caused a major leak.
DeLap said fire and police crews evacuated the immediate area to protect the public, including most of the homes on Dewey Street and two houses on Main Street. Approximately forty people were evacuated in total. Fire crews checked the sewers in the area to make sure the gas was not leaking through the sewer lines.
WE energies arrived on the scene quickly and worked with fire crews to evaluate the scene while Police units secured the area. Crews from WE energies were able to crimp the pipe and stop the leak after about 40 minutes. After about an hour, residents were allowed to return to their homes. EMS provided safety and medical support if needed. No injuries were reported.
The second leak occurred at 12:40 p.m., when all three Sun Prairie emergency services responded to an additional report of a gas leak in the 1000 block of N. Bristol.
DeLap said another two-inch gas line was struck by a contractor. Fortunately, WE Energies were in the area and had another swift response and was able to contain the leak quickly and no evacuations were needed. There were approximately 36 residents without gas service for about two hours.