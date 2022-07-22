Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue (2022)

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to two gas leaks in the City of Sun Prairie within hours of each other on Friday, July 22.

SPFR Lt. Paul DeLap said firefighters — along with Sun Prairie EMS and Police departments — responded at 9:58 am. to the report of a gas leak at the coroner of Main Street and Dewey Street in the City of Sun Prairie.

