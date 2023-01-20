Proclamations joined with lieutenant badges for a festive atmosphere at the Sun Prairie City Council’s regularly scheduled Jan. 17 meeting in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.

Hilby and Esser with oath for new lieutenants

Sun Prairie City Clerk administered a lengthy oath of office to Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service lieutenants during the Tuesday, Jan. 17 Sun Prairie City Council meeting as Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser watched. The mayor also thanked the new officers for taking their positions, saying the quality of life enjoyed by Sun Prairie residents is in large part due to their service to the community.

Sun Prairie Fire and EMS Chief Chris Garrison presided over the badge pinning of lieutenants for the EMS and Fire services — the first time the step had ever been taken for Sun Prairie EMS, Garrison said.

Kenny Kim gets badge

Lt. Kenny Kim had his badge pinned on by family members during the Jan. 17 Sun Prairie City Council meeting. District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner can be seen in the background.
Alyse Peters accepts proclamation

Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters accepted a proclamation celebrating Sun Prairie’s 75th annual Groundhog Day ceremony from Mayor Paul Esser during the Jan. 17 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.