Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters accepted a proclamation celebrating Sun Prairie’s 75th annual Groundhog Day ceremony from Mayor Paul Esser during the Jan. 17 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Sun Prairie City Clerk administered a lengthy oath of office to Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service lieutenants during the Tuesday, Jan. 17 Sun Prairie City Council meeting as Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser watched. The mayor also thanked the new officers for taking their positions, saying the quality of life enjoyed by Sun Prairie residents is in large part due to their service to the community.
Proclamations joined with lieutenant badges for a festive atmosphere at the Sun Prairie City Council’s regularly scheduled Jan. 17 meeting in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
Sun Prairie Fire and EMS Chief Chris Garrison presided over the badge pinning of lieutenants for the EMS and Fire services — the first time the step had ever been taken for Sun Prairie EMS, Garrison said.
Family members took their time to pin the badges on their loved ones before they took a lengthy oath of office administered by City Clerk Elena Hilby.
With Frozen Fest fast approaching, Mayor Paul Esser presented Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters with a proclamation honoring the 75th annual Groundhog Day, scheduled to be celebrated on Thursday morning, Feb. 2, in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square.
Dating back to 1948, Sun Prairie’s Groundhog Day celebration has roots dating back to Col. William H. Angell in 1889. “Let it be known that Jimmy the Groundhog is an official mascot and ambassador of the City of Sun Prairie Wisconsin,” the proclamation reads, “and is known worldwide as the finest weather prognosticator.
Legend has it that if Jimmy sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter — a declaration that the mayor himself has noted will make him quite unpopular in an election year.
After Peters received the proclamation, she went around the council dais and shook hands with alders.
The proclamations were rounded out by the Sun Prairie Optimist Club receiving a proclamation in honor of Optimist Day in Sun Prairie. After City Council President and Sun Prairie Optimist Club member Maureen Crombie read a statement in honor of the day, Esser noted with a smile that the date for Optimist Day this year actually falls on Groundhog Day.
Council OK’s paid employee COVID-19 leave for 2023
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Personnel Committee, alders unanimously approved a resolution authorizing paid COVID-19 leave for city employees through 2023.
In a memo to alders, City Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik pointed out that during the last three years, the city has provided two weeks of additional paid leave for COVID-related absences.
“Because we anticipate that some city employees will continue to experience COVID related absences in 2023, staff is proposing that council consider providing one week of additional paid leave with the understanding that this benefit will not continue into 2024,” Sukenik wrote.
The program is applicable to regular part-time and full-time employees (not seasonal employees). Employees fall within two paid leave programs, based upon their job responsibilities (Emergency Responders and Non-Emergency Responders).
The approval means the leave is effective Jan. 1, 2023 and available for the entire year, and there is no provision to carryover any unused 2022 COVID Leave benefit.
Sukenik also noted in the memo that the city has hired 97 regular part-time and full-time employees in the last three years (since COVID-19) and some staff would have been required to be absent without pay if the city had not had the benefit in place.
The year 2022 has been the highest year of usage with 3,662 hours; compared to 1,344 hours in 2020, and 1,290 hours in 2021, according to Sukenik.