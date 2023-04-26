Sun Prairie Police Department officers arrested a 16-year-old Sun Prairie female April 26 after a police standoff on Chandler Lane.
Sgt. Nolan Pickar from the SPPD said at 3:48 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance involving a knife in the 1000 block of Chandler Lane.
Initial information from the caller stated that a 16-year-old female had threatened a parent with a knife.
Pickar said when officers arrived on scene, they observed the juvenile with knives in both of her hands while she stood in a driveway.
Officers negotiated with the juvenile for approximately 35 minutes while she refused to drop the knives. The juvenile was taken into custody after this 35-minute period by use of a Taser.
The 16-year-old female is being referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for second degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property, according to Pickar.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.