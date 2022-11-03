Acting on the recommendation from Sun Prairie Fire Chief and Acting EMS Chief Chris Garrison, members of the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Nov. 1 authorized the merger of both departments into one department in 2024.

To be dubbed the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company, the new department will address pay for existing full-time staff and has buy-in from surrounding towns that already provide 20% of the fire department’s budget, according to Garrison.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief and Acting EMS Chief Chris Garrison discusses the merger of the Fire and EMS departments in Sun Prairie during the Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council Committee of the Whole meeting. Garrison employee vacancies at both the Sun Prairie EMS and Fire departments were among the reasons for the request. The plan will take all of 2023 to implement, with the new Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
