Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company will be holding a remembrance and celebration of life ceremony on July 10, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Fire Station #1, located at the corner of Barr and Bristol streets in downtown Sun Prairie.
"We will be honoring the life of Captain Cory Barr and all the Public Safety Personnel who responded to the natural gas incident in 2018," remarked Fire Chief and Acting EMS Chief Chris Garrison.
"This will be a semi-private ceremony, but as always, the public is welcome," Garrison added. "We anticipate the ceremony to last 20 to 30 minutes."
"By request of the Barr Family, and Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, we would be honored if you were to stop by the statue at 135 N. Bristol, leave a note, a card, a flower, pay your respects, or say a prayer to honor Cory and our Public Safety Team," Garrison said.
On July 10, 2018, a natural gas explosion claimed the life of Barr and injured two others, following a report of a natural gas leak near the intersection of Main and Bristol, where The Barr House tavern was located in downtown Sun Prairie.
The explosion that claimed Barr's life also resulted in the loss of seven commercial structures and one residence in the 100 block of West Main Street, the need to reconstruct the road near the intersection, and the displacement of several tenants downtown.
The road reopened later the same year after extensive reconstruction. Earlier this year, the Sun Prairie City Council approved construction of a new mixed-use building at the southwest corner of Bristol and Main, and the plan for developing the northwest corner is being revised by Cohen & Esry, the firm that developed the McGovern's Club property at 818 W. Main into a senior apartment building.