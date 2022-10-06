Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Open House

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company will host its annual Fire Prevention Week Open House from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Fire Station #1, 135 N. Bristol St. — at the corner of Barr Street and North Bristol Street — in downtown Sun Prairie.

This year marks the first year since the COVID-19 outbreak that the department has hosted an open house.