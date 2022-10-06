Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company will host its annual Fire Prevention Week Open House from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Fire Station #1, 135 N. Bristol St. — at the corner of Barr Street and North Bristol Street — in downtown Sun Prairie.
This year marks the first year since the COVID-19 outbreak that the department has hosted an open house.
Volunteers from the Sun Prairie Rotary Club will be cooking a free pancake breakfast during the event.
Fire and extrication demonstrations will take place throughout the open house. Past demonstrations have included the Jaws of Life, how quickly fire can spread without a home sprinkler system, vehicle extrication techniques and more.
Information booths will also be available featuring area emergency service agencies, so don’t be surprised if the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service have vehicles there. Past attendees have also included the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Natural Resources and UW Hospital’s MedFlight helicopter.
Kids and family activities will also be available. Past activities have included fire hose demonstrations where children knock over bowling pins or targets with a pressurized fire hose, bouncy houses, fire truck rides and more.