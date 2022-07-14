Dane County Sheriff’s deputies made three felony Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) arrests this week, including a Sun Prairie man.
On Sunday July 10 at approximately 9:55 pm, Kirk D. Bonner, age 53, of Sun Prairie, was stopped after crossing the center line near Portage Road in the Town of Burke. Following field sobriety tests, Bonner was arrested for OWI-7th offense and Operating after Revocation.
On Tuesday July 12 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Jason A. Cox, age 50 of Cottage Grove, was stopped for speeding near the intersection of Dyerson Road and USH 51 in the Town of Dunn. Cox eluded deputies for a short distance before exiting his vehicle and running on foot until he was taken into custody. Cox was arrested for OWI-9th offense and Eluding.
At 12:37 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies stopped Martell L. Tucker, age 37 of Madison for an expired registration at Grandview Boulevard and Thames Trail in the Town of Madison. Tucker was also driving with a revoked license. He was arrested for OWI – 5th offense (pending other open cases) and Bail Jumping.
Sun Prairie woman arrested for eight warrantsSun Prairie Police Sgt. Chris Pederson said officers arrested a Sun Prairie woman for eight Dane County warrants on July 13.
Pederson said police arrested Nicole Pellegrin at 8:45 p.m. on warrants for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to dwelling, resisting or obstructing an officer, theft and many counts of bail jumping, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Sun Prairie man jailed after being reported pulselessSun Prairie police responding to a report of a pulseless non-breather on July 11 ended up arresting the male who was the subject of the call.
Pederson said officers responded to the 200 block of Foxdale Drive just after 1:47 p.m. Investigating officers determined the non-responsive subject was Earl Holsten and administered narcan. Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Holsten, 45, of Sun Prairie for possession of heroin and a probation hold, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed after Holsten obtained medical clearance.
Madison juvenile issued warning after incident at Palace CinemaSun Prairie police investigating a group of disorderly juveniles on July 13 ended up issuing a warning to a 14-year-old Madison male.
Pederson said officers responded to Palace Cinema, 2830 Hoepker Road, at 8:25 p.m. after management told the teens to leave the complex but they instead ran into and out of theaters. Police issued a trespass ban to the teen in addition to a warning for failure to obey a lawful order, then released the teen to his parents.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes