Robert D. Sutton

Robert D. Sutton Jr.

A 51-year-old Sun Prairie man was charged Wednesday in a Madison federal court with production of child pornography.

Robert D. Sutton, Jr., 51, is charged with four counts of producing child pornography and four counts of committing these felony offenses involving a minor while he was an individual required by federal or other law to register as a sex offender. 

Tags