A 51-year-old Sun Prairie man was charged Wednesday in a Madison federal court with production of child pornography.
Robert D. Sutton, Jr., 51, is charged with four counts of producing child pornography and four counts of committing these felony offenses involving a minor while he was an individual required by federal or other law to register as a sex offender.
The U.S. Department of Justice Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, located in the Western District of Wisconsin Courthouse in Madison, announced the indictments on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
The indictment alleges that on four occasions between March 2019 and May 2021, Sutton used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Sutton used a cellular telephone to produce videos of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
If convicted, Sutton faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each production charge, and a mandatory penalty of 10 years on each charge of committing a felony offense involving a minor while he was an individual required to register as a sex offender.
The charges against Sutton are the result of an investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Dane County District Attorney’s office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.