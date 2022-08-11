Sun Prairie police cited a Sun Prairie man in connection with a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Aug. 10 on South Grand Avenue near the 151 southbound on-ramp.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police shut the road down for about 30 minutes at 8:43 a.m. in order to investigate the collision between a Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen Jetta and clean up the collision area.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Yin Yang, 31, of Sun Prairie for failure to yield right-of-way, and issued him a 10-day warning for expired registration, then released him, according to Cox.
Gift Cards for Guns set SaturdayThe Dane County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the City of Madison Police Department, will hold a Gift Cards for Guns event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. If funds are expended prior to 2 p.m., the event may close before 2 p.m. “Too often, firearms can get into the wrong hands. The Sheriff’s Office is providing this opportunity for citizens to safely turn in unwanted firearms and possibly prevent a tragedy,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “I would like to thank County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board Supervisors April Kigeya and Alex Joers for their support on this initiative.”
Guns can be turned over anonymously — no questions asked.Firearms must be transported unloaded and inside a trunk or cargo are of your vehicle. No walk-ups will be allowed. Firearms should be either wrapped, cased or boxed. Magazines and ammunition must be in a separate area of the vehicle (such as the backseat). Firearms must be in working condition.
Gift cards for basic necessities, such as groceries and gas, will be offered for the following:
Assault Rifles — $250
Ghost Guns — $200
Handguns/Rifles/Shotguns — $100
Revolvers — $50
BB Guns, Pellet Guns or facsimile firearms — $10-$25
According to Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer, firearms are the most common method used in suicides. The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence reports that suicides comprised the majority of gun deaths in 2019 at a rate of 71%, citing a total of 604 gun deaths in Wisconsin in 2019, with 49 of those being children and teens. Details regarding the event can be found at https://danesheriff.com/Services/Gift-Cards-for-Guns. Individuals interested in donating to the program may send an email to giftcardsforguns@danesheriff.com.
Boscobel man arrested after passing out at Kwik Trip
Sun Prairie police arrested a 32-year-old Boscobel man Aug. 9 after he was found passed out at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main St.
Cox said officers went to the business at 11:21 a.m. when a male was found non-responsive in the men’s restroom. Police responded, the male began breathing and regained consciousness.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Andrew Adams, 32, of Boscobel for possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of felony bail jumping then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed after medical clearance.
Cox said the Dane County District Attorney declined prosecution on the drug-related charges, then forwarded the bail jumping charges to the original charging county where the subject has open cases.