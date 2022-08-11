SPPD logo
Sun Prairie Police

Sun Prairie police cited a Sun Prairie man in connection with a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Aug. 10 on South Grand Avenue near the 151 southbound on-ramp.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police shut the road down for about 30 minutes at 8:43 a.m. in order to investigate the collision between a Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen Jetta and clean up the collision area.