A 34-year-old Sun Prairie man is facing a handful of charges involving drugs and a concealed firearm after police responded to a vehicle in a ditch near Lodi.
Zackery Raether was charged on Jan. 13 in Columbia County Circuit Court with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, operating a vehicle after revocation of a license, failure to install an ignition interlock device, possession of cocaine, along with felony bail jumping.
The day before, a Columbia County deputy had been dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch outside Lodi on Wells Road near Lindsay Road, where a state trooper had already made contact and had reported that there was a firearm in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
After the deputy arrived, Raether exited the vehicle and the trooper on the scene reported that the weapon was no longer where he had previously seen it.
The deputy sent in a K-9, resulting in the discovery of what appeared to be cocaine, and found a loaded gun.
Raether reportedly admitted that the cocaine was found in a pair of pants that belonged to him and that he had moved the gun after police arrived at the scene, but offered different scenarios in which he wouldn’t have been driving.
At the time of the incident, Raether was free on a signature bond in connection to another open Columbia County case in which he was charged in August 2021 with battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.
In his initial court appearance for the recent charges, Raether was ordered to be held on a $1,000 cash bond with a return hearing scheduled for April 4. He is also scheduled for a jury trial for the 2021 case in August.
In 2013 Raether was also convicted in Dane County of misdemeanor using a firearm while intoxicated and bail jumping, with a third charge of domestic disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon dismissed as part of a plea agreement.