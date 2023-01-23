A 34-year-old Sun Prairie man is facing a handful of charges involving drugs and a concealed firearm after police responded to a vehicle in a ditch near Lodi.

Zackery Raether was charged on Jan. 13 in Columbia County Circuit Court with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, operating a vehicle after revocation of a license, failure to install an ignition interlock device, possession of cocaine, along with felony bail jumping.

Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage
