Sun Prairie Police

Sun Prairie police referred a 38-year-old Sun Prairie man to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for burglary in connection with an Aug. 5 incident in Sun Prairie.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police were notified at 8:17 a.m. that an unknown party broke into the produce stand at 1150 W. Main St., and stole the cash box.

