Sun Prairie police referred a 38-year-old Sun Prairie man to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for burglary in connection with an Aug. 5 incident in Sun Prairie.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police were notified at 8:17 a.m. that an unknown party broke into the produce stand at 1150 W. Main St., and stole the cash box.
Police recovered a cash box and additional evidence, then developed a lead on the suspect. Police will be referring a charge of burglary against the male for consideration by the Dane County District Attorney.
Gift Cards for Guns event scheduled for August 13 at Alliant CenterThe Dane County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the City of Madison Police Department, will hold a Gift Cards for Guns event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
If funds are expended prior to 2 p.m., the event may close before 2 p.m.
“Too often, firearms can get into the wrong hands. The Sheriff’s Office is providing this opportunity for citizens to safely turn in unwanted firearms and possibly prevent a tragedy,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “I would like to thank County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board Supervisors April Kigeya and Alex Joers for their support on this initiative.”
Guns can be turned over anonymously — no questions asked. Firearms must be transported unloaded and inside a trunk or cargo are of your vehicle. No walk-ups will be allowed. Firearms should be either wrapped, cased or boxed.
Magazines and ammunition must be in a separate area of the vehicle (such as the backseat).
Firearms must be in working condition.
Gift cards for basic necessities, such as groceries and gas, will be offered for the following:
• Assault Rifles — $250.
• Ghost Guns — $200.
• Handguns/Rifles/Shotguns — $100.
• Revolvers — $50.
• BB Guns, Pellet Guns or facsimile firearms — $10-$25.
According to Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer, firearms are the most common method used in suicides.
The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence reports that suicides comprised the majority of gun deaths in 2019 at a rate of 71%, citing a total of 604 gun deaths in Wisconsin in 2019, with 49 of those being children and teens.Details regarding the event can be found at https://danesheriff.com/Services/Gift-Cards-for-Guns.
Individuals interested in donating to the program may send an email to giftcardsforguns@danesheriff.com .
Illinois man arrestedActing on a tip, Sun Prairie police arrested a 35-year-old Danville, Ill., man after he was seen at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main, on Aug. 5.
Police responded to the area of Foxdale Drive and West Main Street at 6:01 p.m. and located the wanted man.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Patrick Vaughn, 35, of Danville, Ill., for a Dane County warrant, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. Cox said Vaughn was being sought in connection with a bench warrant for felony bail jumping and battery.
Police waiting for possible charges
after 2-year-old wanders from home
Cox said the SPPD is awaiting a report from Dane County Human Services about potential charges against a mother in connection with a 2-year-old boy found wandering on Aug. 4.
Officers responded at 7:04 a.m. and found the boy, and then located the apartment he came from.
Police made contact with the boy’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend t Frances Court and then talked with DCHS. According to Cox, the mother had arranged for the boyfriend to care for the child until she returned home from work, but the male returned home from work 45 minutes later than expected. During that time, the child was able to free himself from their shared home.
The boy was not hurt when he was found.
If DCHS determines citations are warranted, Cox said, the SPPD will issue them at a later date.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes