A 37-year-old Sun Prairie man has been sentenced to more than 10 years imprisonment in federal court for a drug-related crime.

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced Jan. 9 that Daniel Gibbs of Sun Prairie was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 6, by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 121 months, or nearly 11 years, in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

U.S. Department of Justice

