Sun Prairie will be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by welcoming the community to a free event that will feature local Black and African American leaders speakers on Monday, Jan. 16 from 3-5 p.m. at Prairie Phoenix Academy, 220 Kroncke Dr Suite 100.

A stone of hope

In downtown Washington, DC, a memorial honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and the struggle for freedom, equality and justice. The City of Sun Prairie, in cooperation with several community partners including the Sun Prairie Area School District, has announced the Sun Prairie observance will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at Prairie Phoenix Academy, 220 Kroncke Drive Suite 100.

Black and African American leaders specific to Sun Prairie will share their experiences as community leaders and how the teachings of King have influenced them.

