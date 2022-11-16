Incumbent Mayor Paul Esser has announced his campaign to be reelected to his fifth consecutive term as Sun Prairie's mayor in 2023.
In a campaign announcement to the Sun Prairie Star, Esser said he wants to continue to work for the community.
"Today I am announcing that I will be a candidate for reelection to the office of mayor for the City of Sun Prairie in the election on April 4, 2023," Esser wrote in his statement. "I have had the privilege of being your mayor for the last eight years and now I am asking for your support again in 2023," Esser added.
"We have accomplished many good things for the City of Sun Prairie in these eight years but there is more to be done," Esser wrote. "I want to continue the work for you and the city as your mayor."
Esser said his platform will consist of these Diversity & inclusion, Housing, Transportation and Planning.
"I talk about the importance of these items all the time and I look forward to sharing my ideas about them during the campaign," Esser added.
The mayor added those items are going to require the financial leadership he can provide as a Certified Public Accountant for 49 years -- following the practices of the CPA profession "that stresses the value of fiscal conservatism against the demand for unrestrained spending."
The incumbent mayor asked for the support of the public in his reelection bid.
"So now my campaign begins. I will not be guilty of offering simple solutions for complex problems nor tell you things that I do not believe just to get your vote," Esser added. "I will always be honest with you, and you will always know exactly where I stand."
The incumbent mayor thanked the community for its support in the past and looks forward to continued support in 2023.
No opponent has announced any intention to seek election as mayor against the incumbent.
Esser served as mayor from 1987-90 before resigning to take a private sector job. His resignation resulted in the appointment of the late JoAnn Orfan, who served as mayor for 13 years before choosing not to run for reelection in 2003.
