Mayor Paul Esser will begin to deliver his annual State of the City (SOTC) address throughout Sun Prairie beginning Friday, January 13.

City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said the SOTC presentation presents an opportunity for all in the community to learn about significant moments from the past year and the direction the City is heading towards.

Mayor Esser State of the City Schedule

The table shows Mayor Paul Esser’s schedule to deliver remarks about the State of the City in 2023.
Paul Esser (2019)

Paul Esser

Tags