Football 50 Yard Line

 Metro Creative Connection

Late August means that summer is winding down — but look on the bright side: Football! And this year thanks to the opening of Sun Prairie West High School and its West Wolves football team, the Sun Prairie Media Center is featuring double the football!

The SPMC recently announced that KSUN, KIDS-4, 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, and sunprairiemediacenter.com are Sun Prairie’s home for live coverage of home and away Sun Prairie East Cardinals and Sun Prairie West Wolves high school football games this fall.