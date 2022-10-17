Sun Prairie’s Municipal Building will get a first and second floor makeover in the City Hall area of the building in December if a proposal approved Oct. 11 by the Public Works Committee receives bidding interest from contractors.

Proposed City Hall First Floor Reception Area

The City Hall area of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main will look like this when remodeling is completed in early 2023, if contractors bid on specifications approved by the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Oct. 11.

The project, which will include the removal of the counter on the second floor of City Hall, was included in the city’s Capitol Improvement Plan to be completed in 2022 (the building is referred to as the Sun Prairie Municipal Building but split into the Sun Prairie Police East Precinct and City Hall spaces within the building).

City Hall First Floor Reception Desk from inside the glass

This is what city hall staffers will see from inside the new reception area on the first floor of the City Hall portion of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St. Remodeling is expected to be complete in early 2023.
Sun Prairie Municipal Building

The Sun Prairie Municipal Building, opened in 1993, is located at 300 E. Main St. at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Sun Prairie.