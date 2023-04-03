Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 29, 2023:
Brian J. Allsage, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended, $124; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, dismissed; operating with a detectable amount of a restricted substance, $888; all occurred Feb. 2.
Ethan D. Bauer, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 18, $98.80.
Grace E. Campbell, Sun Prairie, deviating from lane of traffic Feb. 27, $98.80.
Kaylan K. Davis, Chicago, operating while suspended Feb. 21, $124.
Zachary M. Deakin, Cambria, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s licenseFeb. 19, $124.
Timothy D. Douthitt, Janesville, operating while suspended March 2, $124.
James E. Edison Jr., Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 21, $124.
Cedric L. Ferguson, Madison, operating while suspended Feb. 20, $124.
Joshua D. Fleming, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 17, $124.
Sonia A. Garrido, Sun Prairie, failure to send child to school regularly March 13, dismissed.
Cecelia T. Goldsberry, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both incidents occurred Feb. 26.
Mary P. Gonzalez, duty/striking property, $187; obstructing an officer, $187; both occurred Feb. 24.
Kirk D. Graff, DeForest, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn March 2, $98.80.
Jayla J. Green, Madison, unlawful trespass March 5, $187.
Jmiya D. Green, Madison, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license Feb. 27, $124.
Collin S. Hahn, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign Feb. 20, $98.80.
Jonathan A. Harrison Jr., Madison, operating while suspended Feb. 23, $124.
Kawonis N. Jackson, Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Feb. 26, $313.
Amarion James, Racine, operating while suspended Feb. 23, $124.
Erica D. Johnson, Madison, fail to slow passing a stopped emergency vehicle, $187.
Rosalie W. Kirkeng, DeForest, hit and run unattended vehicle Feb. 27, $187.
Thomas I. Koskelin, Marshall, driving too fast for conditionsFeb. 25, $136.60.
Daijah M. Lam, Madison, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license of Feb. 24, $124.
Alyssa J. Leatherberry, DeForest, failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley March 12, $98.80.
Dana M. Lorenz, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway/street within city limits March 7, $98.80.
Djanetty R. Mathurin, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red light Feb. 28, $98.80.
Nina R. Nordness, Sun Prairie, failure to send child to school regularly March 16, $439.
Ruben A. Parrilla, Alta Loma Calif, owner’s liability/fail to stop after accident Jan. 13, $124.
Nathaniel R. Peterson, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Jan. 30, dismissed.
Alyssa Grace Pfarr, Hartland Mich., failure to stop for flashing red Feb. 28, $98.80.
Rhett E. Rinehart, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely Feb. 27, $124.
Adiela A. Rodriguez Marin, Sun Prairie, failure to report accident, $313; open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver, $187; operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license$124; all occurred Feb. 9.
Deyvin J. Romero Paguaga, Sun Prairie, no driver’s license/unauthorized person driving Feb. 9, $124.
Mckenzee Schepp, Marshall, auto following too closely March 3, $124.
Nicole A Sharrow, Sun Prairie, failure to send child to school regularly March 13, $439.
Benjamin J. Shinnick, Sun Prairie, failure to follow indicated turn, $98.80.
Malik K. Smith, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred Feb. 28.
Steven J. Steele, Madison, violation of red traffic control signal Feb. 13, $98.80.
Sarah J. Steffes, Sun Prairie, permit no driver’s license/unauthorized minor to drive March 4, $124.
Josalyn M. Stevens, Sun Prairie, retail theft Feb. 28, $187.
Dillon M. Stewart, Sun Prairie, possession of drug paraphernalia by adult March 2, $313.
Alexandra L. Thiel, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red light Feb. 28, $98.80.
Maria D. Veleta Veleta, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits March 4, $124.
Shaneecea J. N. Ware, Sun Prairie, operating a motor vehicle without insurance Feb. 4, dismissed.
Maurice D. Wilson, Madison, operating while suspended Feb. 21, $124.
Derek F. Zeichert, Stoughton, failure to stop for flashing red Feb. 28, $98.80.
Elizabeth M. Zizzo, Milwaukee, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 26, $98.80.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes